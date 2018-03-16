FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 9:11 AM / in 16 hours

Siemens Healthineers shares gain in stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Shares in medical equipment maker Healthineers opened 3.9 percent higher in its stock market debut in Frankfurt on Friday, boding well for a slew of other upcoming flotations including asset manager DWS which are slated for pre-summer IPOs in Germany.

Shares in the Siemens subsidiary opened at 29.10 euros ($35.86) apiece, above the issue price of 28 euros at 0903 GMT, more than an hour after the official 0800 GMT market open as technical problems at Deutsche Boerse’s electronic trading platform caused market-wide delays for German stocks.

($1 = 0.8116 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
