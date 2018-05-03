Siemens Healthineers posts 4 pct Q2 sales rise

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers posted a 4 percent rise in adjusted second-quarter sales as strong growth in its core imaging business offset a flat quarter at its diagnostics unit in its first earnings report since making a stock market debut.

The medical imaging and diagnostics firm, which was spun off from its parent Siemens in mid-March, said on Thursday that sales came in at 3.23 billion euros ($3.87 billion) while adjusted net income jumped 26 percent to 428 million euros. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Edward Taylor)