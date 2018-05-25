FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Siemens backs Northvolt's $5 bln Swedish battery plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Siemens has become the latest company to contribute to the Northvolt project to build Europe’s largest lithium-ion factory in northern Sweden.

The German engineering company has offered its digital enterprise technology to help build the factory, which will become Siemens’ preferred supplier for lithium ion batteries when production starts in 2020.

Siemens said it will invest 10 million euros ($11.71 million) into the project which already received support from its Swiss rival ABB in September last year.

In January Volkswagen-owned truckmaker Scania also agreed to invest 10 million euros in the 4 billion euro ($5 billion) factory.

$1 = 0.8538 euros Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

