VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austrian public transport group Wiener Linien said on Tuesday it ordered up to 45 underground trains from German industry group Siemens for up to 550 million euros ($658 million).

The trains will be delivered between 2020 and 2030, a spokesman for Wiener Linien said. The order volume includes future maintenance services for the trains, he said. ($1 = 0.8360 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)