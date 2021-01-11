REUTERS NEXT -Siemens CEO has seen better economic showing than expected

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The global economy is performing much better than feared, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday, citing the recovery in China as the main driver.

“If it comes to the last month, we have certainly seen a much better development than we would have expected a few months ago,” Kaeser said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

“China has been extremely strong, coming out strong from the first wave of (the) COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, while adding that it was still too early to say economic problems caused by the coronavirus crisis were over.

