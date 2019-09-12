Siemens executive Sen favourite to lead new standalone energy business

ZURICH/MUNICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Siemens board member Michael Sen is the favourite to lead the new standalone energy business which the German engineering group is planning to spin off, sources have told Reuters.

The 50-year-old executive is the front-runner when the supervisory board of the Munich-based company meets next Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

He will replace Lisa Davis, the current head of the power and gas business, who is out of the running to stay in the post, the sources said.

Siemens declined to comment. (Reporting by John Revill and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Michael Shields)