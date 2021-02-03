Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Siemens sees full-year revenue growth at digital industries in 6%-10% range

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Siemens expects its flagship digital industries business to increase revenues in the 6% to 10% range during the 2021 business year, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Wednesday.

“Typically we use the term ‘clear’ when we refer to growth rates between 6% and 10%,” Thomas told reporters after Siemens reported its Q1 earnings and raised its guidance for the year.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up