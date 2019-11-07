Siemens' spin-off of energy business is on track - Sen

MUNICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Siemens’ carve-out and listing of its 27 billion euro ($29.90 billion) energy business is on track to be completed next year, said Michael Sen, the designated chief executive of the new operation.

Its new headquarters will be announced at the beginning of 2020, while the carve-out and separation from Siemens is due to be completed by March or April, followed by an extraordinary general meeting of Siemens’ shareholders in July.

A capital markets day is due for September, with the public listing due to take place soon afterwards, Sen told journalists on Thursday.

“The schedule up to our public listing is ambitious, but we are on track,” Sen said. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)