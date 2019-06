FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Siemens struck a deal to sell its in-house startup Siemens eAircraft to Rolls-Royce for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Siemens eAircraft, which develops electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the aerospace industry, has about 180 employees. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tassilo Hummel)