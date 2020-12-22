Siemens Energy has no plans to sell Siemens Gamesa -Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy has no plans to sell all or parts of Siemens Gamesa, CEO Christian Bruch told German business newspaper Handelsblatt, following earlier reports it had received approaches for the wind turbine business.

“No, there are no plans currently to do that,” Bruch was quoted as saying. “Wind power and therefore Siemens Gamesa is an integral part of our strategy.”

Spanish newspaper Expansion earlier this month cited financial sources as saying that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Shanghai Electric had approached Siemens to assess its willingness to sell.

Siemens Energy, which was spun off from former parent Siemens, holds 67% of Siemens Gamesa, the world’s second-largest wind turbine maker after Denmark’s Vestas.