Sienna Biopharmaceuticals' acne drug fails two trials

July 30 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday two pivotal trials testing its acne treatment did not meet their main goals of reducing inflammatory lesions on patients’ skin.

Sienna, which went public about a year ago, said the trials were testing its experimental treatment, SNA-001, along with laser therapies on patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Shares of the company fell 14 percent to $13.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)