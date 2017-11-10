FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch wind farm supplier SIF warns of order-book weakness
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 10, 2017 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch wind farm supplier SIF warns of order-book weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - SIF Holding NV, the Dutch builder of huge steel foundations for offshore wind turbines, on Friday reported a 38 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit because of postponed projects.

The company also lowered its full-year production target by 5 percent to 220 kilotons, saying work has been shifted into 2018 and that it now expects an 8 percent decline in full year core profit.

“We anticipate a slower 2018, with 122 kilotons currently in the order book,” SIF said in a statement.

“Accordingly, we are reviewing short-term costs aggressively, while mindful of the need to preserve critical skills capacity for what is fundamentally a growth market through the next decade.”

The Dutch government, which is running behind on its international climate obligations, has announced plans for wind farms in the Dutch North Sea in the coming years.

SIF’s third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 11.2 million euros ($13 million) on revenue that fell 9 percent to 30.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.8594 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.