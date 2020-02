Feb 25 (Reuters) - SIG Plc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Meinie Oldersma and finance head Nick Maddock will step down, a month after the building materials supplier sounded a profit alarm due to weakness in its European construction markets.

The UK-listed company named Steve Francis as CEO until the end of this year, while Kath Kearney-Croft was appointed as interim CFO. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)