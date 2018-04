FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc is moving ahead with preparations for an autumn stock market listing in Zurich that could value it at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), two people close to the matter said.

Its private equity owner Onex has hired Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Bank of America as so-called global coordinators for the listing, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8119 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Douglas Busvine)