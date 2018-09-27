FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SIG Combibloc Swiss IPO priced at 11.25 Sfr/share - source

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc has priced its initial public offering at 11.25 Swiss francs per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The pricing was in line with guidance from a bookrunner earlier on Thursday.

As well as new shares being issued, Canadian private equity firm Onex, majority owner of the maker of the drinks packaging company since 2015, and SIG management are also selling some of their existing holdings. ($1 = 0.9776 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

