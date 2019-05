May 8 (Reuters) - SIG Plc said on Wednesday that like-for-like sales fell more than 9 percent in Britain for the first four months of the year, troubled by an increasingly challenging construction market.

The British building materials supplier said trading conditions remained challenging and outlook for many of its markets remained uncertain, especially in the UK. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)