July 4 (Reuters) - British building products supplier SIG Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Ernst & Young LLP as its external auditor, a week after UK’s accounting watchdog began an investigation into Deloitte LLP’s audit of the company’s two financial statements.

SIG, which supplies insulation and roofing products, added expectations for underlying profitability for the full year remain unchanged. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)