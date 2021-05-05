SIG sees earlier-than-expected return to profitability

May 5 (Reuters) - SIG said on Wednesday it expects to deliver an underlying operating profit in the first half of 2021, returning to profitability earlier than expected, as the building materials supplier recovers from a COVID-19 pandemic-led slump.

SIG, which supplies roofing and insulation materials in Britain, France, Germany, and Ireland, among others, had said in January that it expected a return to profitability in the second half of 2021.