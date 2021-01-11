UK's SIG expects to swing to profit in H2 of 2021

Jan 11 (Reuters) - SIG Plc said on Monday it expects losses for 2020 to be at the “better end” of its expectations and that it could return to profitability in the second half of 2021, as the building materials supplier recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

The company, which suffered due to a halt in construction activity early last year, said it expected underlying operating loss for 2020 to be between 57 million pounds ($76.99 million) and 61 million pounds.