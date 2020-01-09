UPDATE 1-Britain's SIG warns on profit as construction weakness drags; shares tank

(Adds details on sales, unit disposals)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc on Thursday warned of a sharp fall in 2019 profit, hit by a long-running weakness in European construction markets and delays in its turnaround efforts bearing fruit.

The company’s shares fell 23% in early trading after it also said sales rates deteriorated towards the end of the year.

SIG had previously issued a profit warning in October due to a weakening economic outlook in Britain and Germany, which was further exacerbated by political uncertainty in the UK.

The company said it expects underlying pretax profit of about 42 million pounds ($55 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

SIG said measures taken earlier in the year would deliver benefits in 2020, not 2019 as previously expected.

The Sheffield-based company said sales per working day in December were about a quarter lower than November.

SIG, which reported underlying pretax profit of 75.3 million pounds in 2018, also said the disposal of its air handling division would be completed later this month and expects the sale of its building solutions business to close in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)