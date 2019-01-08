SIG reports lower 2018 revenue on sluggish construction markets

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Building material supplier SIG Plc on Tuesday reported a 1.4 percent fall in group revenue from continuing operations for the year, hit by a slowdown in construction markets in UK, France and Germany.

The company — which supplies insulation, energy management and roofing products — said group like-for-like revenue fell 2.3 percent and expects to report an adjusted pretax profit of about 75 million pounds ($95.75 million) for the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7833 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado, Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)