SIG warns on full-year profit as construction activity lags

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc said on Monday it expects significantly lower annual profit in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses as it battles further deterioration in construction activity in key markets.

The company, which had previously sounded a warning for Britain’s construction industry, also announced the disposal of its air handling division and building solutions business. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)