Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2019 / 7:06 AM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-SIG warns on full-year profit as construction activity craters

2 Min Read

(Adds details on outlook, context and background)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc warned on Monday that annual profit in its core businesses would be significantly lower, hit by a deteriorating construction market as a downturn in Britain and Germany deepened and fears of a recession loomed.

Contraction in manufacturing activity globally, including those key markets have taken a toll on the company. At home, the construction slump worsened in September with data showing the commercial and civil engineering sectors contracting at the fastest in around a decade ahead of Brexit.

“This deterioration in trading conditions has accelerated over recent weeks, and political and macro-economic uncertainty has continued to increase,” the company said.

The Sheffield-based company expects significantly lower underlying profitability in both its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses, and said it was taking actions to address the continuing market weakness - without divulging specific details of those plans.

The company, which had repeatedly sounded warnings of a hit from Britain’s construction industry woes, also separately announced the disposal of its air handling division and building solutions business. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below