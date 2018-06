June 28 (Reuters) - UK’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it began an investigation into Deloitte LLP’s audit of two annual financial statements of SIG Plc, a distributor of specialist building products in Europe.

The Financial Reporting Council is probing financial statements for 2015 and 2016, and is focusing on the audit of cash and supplier rebates. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)