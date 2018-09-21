FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's SIG first-half profit hit by project delays in winter

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British construction materials supplier SIG Plc on Friday reported a 21.8 percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax profit as builders delayed projects because of Britain’s long icy winter.

SIG, which operates across the UK, Ireland and Mainland Europe, said underlying pre-tax profit fell to 26.9 million pounds ($35.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 34.4 million pounds, a year ago. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
