SIG H1 sales rise on strong mainland Europe
August 8, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in 2 months

SIG H1 sales rise on strong mainland Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Construction materials supplier SIG Plc said revenue rose 8.6 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in mainland Europe, slightly above its trading update issued last month.

The company, which supplies insulation and roofing products, said on Tuesday group like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the six months ended June 30.

Revenue rose to 1.38 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) from 1.27 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

