Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2020 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

SIG plans equity raise after results, bleak outlook

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc plans to raise 150 million pounds ($185.12 million) in new equity with U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), it said on Friday, as it pointed to a bleak outlook after “disappointing” results.

The company, which scrapped its dividend and envisaged a 500 million pounds hit to 2020 revenues, said the share sale is expected to result in a 25% shareholding by CD&R.

$1 = 0.8103 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

