SIG sees lower like-for-like sales on weak construction markets

March 8 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier SIG Plc forecast lower like-for-like sales for the first half of the year, as it struggles with sluggish construction markets in UK, France and Germany.

The company, which has been pushing down costs, cutting jobs and selling some non-core businesses, said it expects to see further layoffs in 2019 and added it was reviewing options for its air handling unit, which works on improving air quality. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)