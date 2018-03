March 9 (Reuters) - Building products distributor SIG Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strength in mainland Europe.

SIG, which supplies insulation and roofing products, said underlying pretax profit rose to 79.2 million pounds ($109.3 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 75.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.4 percent to 2.78 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7246 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)