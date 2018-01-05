FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 6:42 AM / in 2 hours

Lactalis to buy Icelandic style skyr yogurt maker siggi's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - French dairy giant Lactalis said on Friday it has agreed to buy siggi‘s, the U.S.-based maker of Icelandic style skyr yogurts, for an undisclosed price.

After moving to New York from Iceland, Siggi Hilmarsson found American yogurt too sweet and artificial for his liking and later went on to establish his own company siggi’s in 2005.

siggi’s products are available at Whole Foods market, Publix, Target, Wegmans and Starbucks stores.

siggi’s will continue to operate from its New York City office and remain a standalone company under the leadership of Hilmarsson, Lactalis said in a statement.

Privately held Lactalis is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, reporting annual sales of around 17 billion euros ($20.52 billion).

Separately, Swiss milk processor Emmi said it decided to sell its 22 percent stake in siggi’s to Lactalis. ($1 = 0.8284 euros) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.