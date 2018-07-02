Australia's Sigma Healthcare loses pharma contract to NZ's EBOS

July 2 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd on Monday said it could not agree on terms to extend a pharmaceutical supply contract with Chemist Warehouse, a pharmacy operator which dominates the lucrative “daigou” or Chinese buying agent market.

New Zealand’s EBOS Group Ltd snapped up the deal to distribute pharmaceutical products to over 400 Chemist Warehouse and My Chemist stores in Australia.

Sigma lowered its fiscal 2018 underlying operating earnings guidance to about A$75 million ($55.5 million) from an earlier guidance of about A$90 million. ($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)