Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2018 / 12:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Sigma Healthcare loses pharma contract to NZ's EBOS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd on Monday said it could not agree on terms to extend a pharmaceutical supply contract with Chemist Warehouse, a pharmacy operator which dominates the lucrative “daigou” or Chinese buying agent market.

New Zealand’s EBOS Group Ltd snapped up the deal to distribute pharmaceutical products to over 400 Chemist Warehouse and My Chemist stores in Australia.

Sigma lowered its fiscal 2018 underlying operating earnings guidance to about A$75 million ($55.5 million) from an earlier guidance of about A$90 million. ($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
