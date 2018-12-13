Australian Pharmaceutical Industries offers to buy Sigma Healthcare

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) on Friday said it had offered about A$727 million ($524.9 million) to buy all of peer Sigma Healthcare Ltd, of which it already owned nearly 13 percent.

The proposal equated to A$0.686 per Sigma share and API shareholders would own about 63 percent of the combined entity if the cash-and-stock deal succeeded, API said in a statement.

The terms of the proposal were made to Sigma’s board on Oct. 11. ($1 = 1.3850 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)