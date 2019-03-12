Australia's Sigma Healthcare board admonishes API takeover bid

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd’s board on Wednesday said the takeover bid from Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was not in the best interests of shareholders.

Having recently completed a detailed assessment of the proposal, Sigma’s board said in a statement that there was scope for standalone value to shareholders through the cost-cutting measures it had outlined earlier.

Sigma Chairman Brian Jamieson said “the current API proposal does not reflect the long-term prospects and value inherent in Sigma having regard to the reset cost base of the business and our own growth agenda.”