Healthcare
March 12, 2019 / 10:45 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Australia's Sigma Healthcare board admonishes API takeover bid

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd’s board on Wednesday said the takeover bid from Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was not in the best interests of shareholders.

Having recently completed a detailed assessment of the proposal, Sigma’s board said in a statement that there was scope for standalone value to shareholders through the cost-cutting measures it had outlined earlier.

Sigma Chairman Brian Jamieson said “the current API proposal does not reflect the long-term prospects and value inherent in Sigma having regard to the reset cost base of the business and our own growth agenda.”

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below