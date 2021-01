FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a smartphone displaying the Signal messaging app logo, which is also seen near her, in this illustration taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp’s privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.