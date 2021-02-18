Carlyle backs away from making offer for Signature Aviation

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Carlyle Investment Management said on Thursday it would not make an offer for private jet services provider Signature Aviation, a day after the private equity firm’s unit bought the British firm’s engine repairs business.

Signature Aviation earlier this month backed a joint offer from former Gatwick owner GIP, Blackstone Group Inc and Bill Gates’ investment vehicle Cascade valuing it at $4.73 billion. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)