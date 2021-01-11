Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-Global Infrastructure Partners to buy Signature Aviation for $4.63 bln

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects to add dropped word “former” in paragraph 1)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global Infrastructure Partners, the former owner of London’s Gatwick Airport, said on Monday that it reached an agreement to buy London-based Signature Aviation for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

Blackstone said last Friday it had won the support of Signature’s biggest shareholder Bill Gates for a possible $4.3 billion bid. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

