FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2018 / 5:32 AM / in 2 hours

Dutch lighting maker Signify cuts 2018 sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - Signify, the Dutch lighting maker formerly known as Philips Lighting, cut its sales outlook for this year on Friday, saying market conditions remained challenging after a slow start to the year.

“The company expects its comparable sales growth in the second half to improve compared with the first half, however, the improvement is not expected to be sufficient to deliver positive comparable sales growth for the full year,” the world’s largest lighting maker said at the presentation of its second-quarter results. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.