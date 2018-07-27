UPDATE 1-Dutch lighting maker Signify cuts 2018 sales outlook

(Adds Q2 results)

AMSTERDAM, July 27 (Reuters) - Signify, the Dutch lighting maker formerly known as Philips Lighting, cut its sales outlook for this year on Friday, saying market conditions remained challenging after a slow start to the year.

“We expect our sales growth performance to improve in the second half, but this will not be enough to deliver positive comparable sales growth for the full year,” Chief Executive Eric Rondolat said at the presentation of second-quarter results.

The world’s largest lighting maker said sales fell 3.4 percent to 1.54 billion euros ($1.79 billion) in the second quarter, as sales of LED lamps were flat year-on-year while those of traditional light bulbs declined by 16 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 18 percent to 130 million euros, roughly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Rondolat said the performance of Home division remained weak as resellers in the United States were still selling down excess stock build-up before the holiday season.

The Home division focuses on newer technologies in lighting such as its Hue line of networked LED lights that can be adjusted by mobile phone.

Signify in April said sales in the second half of the year would be strong enough to deliver comparable sales growth for the whole of 2018.