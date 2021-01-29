Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Lighting maker Signify Q4 earnings beat forecasts, sees sales rebound in '21

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Signify NV, the world’s largest lighting maker, reported on Friday better-than-expected fourth quarter core earnings and it forecast a sales rebound in 2021 despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) were 251 million euros ($304 million), up from 232 million euros in the same period a year earlier and better than the average forecast of 241 million euros in a company compiled poll.

$1 = 0.8267 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up