Company News
July 24, 2020 / 5:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lighting maker Signify reports 81 mln euros Q2 net profit

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Signify NV, the world’s biggest lighting maker, on Friday reported a 62% jump in second-quarter net profit, despite the coronavirus crisis, and said it intended to pay down 350 milllion euros ($406 million) in debt this year.

Net profit was 81 million euros ($93.87 million), up from 50 million euros a year earlier, which Signify said was due to a tax windfall and lower restructuring charges. Sales fell 0.6% to 1.47 billion euros.

Sales were boosted by Signify’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Cooper Lighting, which closed in March.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen sales at 1.38 billion euros and profit at 5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below