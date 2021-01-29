UPDATE 1-Lighting maker Signify Q4 earnings beat forecasts, sees sales rebound in 2021

(Updates with CEO comment, details on earnings, sales and background)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Signify NV, the world’s largest lighting maker, on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly core earnings and also forecast a sales rebound in 2021 despite the coronavirus crisis.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) for the fourth quarter came in at 251 million euros ($304 million), up from 232 million euros a year earlier, and better than the average forecast of 241 million euros in a company-compiled poll.

Revenue stood at 1.88 billion euros, up from 1.75 billion euros, boosted by the company’s $1.4 billion March acquisition of Cooper Lighting.

Stripping out the impact of the acquisition, comparable sales fell 5.9% - in line with expectations.

“The ongoing nature of the pandemic means we remain cautious about market developments in 2021, but we are confident in our ability to further adapt,” said Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat.

The company said on Thursday it would cut 700 jobs from its global workforce of 37,000.

The company forecast positive “comparable sales growth for 2021, the level of which will depend on the recovery pattern in its markets”, with cash flow of at least 8% of sales.

Geographically, lower sales were largely witnessed in the Americas and the least in Europe, where the company is based.

Signify, which was spun off from Philips in 2016, has seen sales decline for years as customers moved from conventional lights to LED.

Operationally, the company said LED lights accounted for 82% of all sales, and it had a strong performance by its home “connected” lighting, which was the only unit of its three divisions to see comparable sales rise.

At its conventional lighting division, the biggest remaining manufacturer of incandescent bulbs, comparable sales fell but operating profit rose, due to demand for horticultural lights and ultraviolet lights used in disinfection.

Signify shares closed at 40.74 euros on Thursday, up 18% so far this year.