March 13, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sika board rejects family shareholder delegate as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Sika AG said on Tuesday it rejected proposals by its family shareholder to elect Jacques Bischoff as a new board member and chairman at its upcoming shareholder meeting.

The Swiss construction chemical company proposed the re-election of all its current board members at the meeting scheduled for April 17.

Sika’s board has opposed the family shareholders’ plan to sell their controlling stake to France’s Saint-Gobain. Another court ruling in the bitter fight is expected in the next few weeks. (Reporting by John Revill)

