Sika sees car industry recovery in second half of 2019

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sika expects the global car industry to remain volatile during 2019, with production recovering during the second half after a tough first six months.

The Swiss chemicals maker makes adhesives used to reduce the weight of cars made by Mercedes, BMW and others.

“We expect in the first half of the year we will still face some headwinds, but expect to see a turn in the second half and get some volume increases,” said Thomas Hasler, Sika’s head of industry and automotive.

"We expect a flat evolution of new car build rates, roughly 95 million units per year."