Sika CEO not nervous about coronavirus impact

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss construction and automotive chemicals maker Sika expects a negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China during the first quarter of 2020 but is not concerned for the long term, Chief Executive Paul Schuler said on Friday.

The final impact depended on how long the outbreak lasted with traveling in the region restricted, although so far none of the company’s 2,400 staff in China had been infected, Schuler told an analyst conference.

“It (coronavirus) gives us an impact for the first quarter in China, but for the whole group we are not getting nervous,” he said after the company reported an 11.5% increase in full year operating profit.