Sika confirms full-year targets as H1 sales rise 6.7 pct

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Sika began life under a new chief executive with results in line with market expectations during the first half and said on Thursday the strong start kept it on track to achieve its full-year sales target.

The construction chemicals maker, which has been the target of a bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain, said operating profit rose 13.7 percent to 402.1 million Swiss francs ($423.3 million), just ahead of analyst forecasts of 397 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales grew 6.7 percent to 2.995 billion francs, in line with the poll average of 3 billion francs. Net profit rose 16 percent to 285.7 million francs.

The results were the last under outgoing Chief Executive Jan Jenisch, who has left Sika to take over at cement maker LafargeHolcim. He has been replaced by Paul Schuler, a company veteran who has been CEO since July 1.

Sika said growth came in all the company's regions, with the strongest improvement coming in North America.

Swiss-based Sika said it was on track to achieve its targets of increasing its sales by 6-8 percent this year to more than 6 billion francs.

"The positive performance in the first half of 2017, the opening of a further national subsidiary, and the commissioning of three new factories all bring us one step closer to achieving our strategic targets for 2020," Schuler added.

The company said the outcome of its standoff with Saint-Gobain remained an "element of uncertainty for the future".

Sika has clashed with its family shareholder, which wants to sell its controlling stake to Saint-Gobain. A court ruling on the matter is expected later this year. {nZ8N1G701V}