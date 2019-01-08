REFILE-Sika full-year sales rise, above own target

(Corrects dateline to Jan 8)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika AG on Tuesday reported higher full-year sales of 7.09 billion Swiss francs ($7.22 billion) for 2018, beating its target of achieving 7 billion francs for the first time.

The company, whose additives are used to waterproof and strengthen cement, said its local currency sales increased by 13.7 percent from 6.25 billion francs a year earlier.

Sika, which settled its long-running take-over battle with France’s Saint-Gobain last year, said it expected 2019 sales growth of 6-8 percent, in line with its strategic targets. ($1 = 0.9818 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)