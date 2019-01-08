Basic Materials
January 8, 2019 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Sika full-year sales rise, above own target

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 8)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika AG on Tuesday reported higher full-year sales of 7.09 billion Swiss francs ($7.22 billion) for 2018, beating its target of achieving 7 billion francs for the first time.

The company, whose additives are used to waterproof and strengthen cement, said its local currency sales increased by 13.7 percent from 6.25 billion francs a year earlier.

Sika, which settled its long-running take-over battle with France’s Saint-Gobain last year, said it expected 2019 sales growth of 6-8 percent, in line with its strategic targets. ($1 = 0.9818 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below