Sika quarterly sales beat estimates, keeps FY forecast

April 9 (Reuters) - Sika AG sales rose by a better-than-expected 7.1 percent in local currencies during the first quarter of 2019, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Tuesday, boosted by an expansion of its factories and recent acquisitions.

The company said sales rose to 1.64 billion Swiss francs ($1.64 billion) during the three months to the end of March, beating the 1.63 billion francs expected by analysts in an Infront Data poll.

Sika maintained its guidance of increasing its sale by 6 to 8 percent this year, and achieve an over-proportional rise in profits. ($1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)