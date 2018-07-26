Sika reports better-than-expected H1 profit

July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Sika reported a better-than-expected profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, the first set of results since it settled its long-running feud with Saint-Gobain.

Sika said its net profit rose 11.4 percent during the first six months to 318.2 million Swiss francs ($321.25 million) from 285.7 million francs a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts for 310 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company, which makes chemicals used in construction projects as well as adhesives for the automotive industry, said sales rose 16 percent, from 2.99 billion francs to 3.47 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9905 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)