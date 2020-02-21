Sika reports weaker-than-expected operating profit for 2019

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Construction chemicals maker Sika reported annual operating profit on Friday that missed market estimates.

The Swiss construction chemicals company reported operating profit of 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion), missing analyst average estimate of 1.08 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit rose to 759 million francs, above forecast of 757 million francs.

In January, the company reported full-year organic sales growth of 3.3% to 8.11 billion francs, helped by a string of acquisitions and seven new factories in 2019. ($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru)