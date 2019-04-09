UPDATE 1-Sika quarterly sales beat estimates, to open more plants this year

(Adds quote, background)

April 9 (Reuters) - Sika AG’s sales rose by a better-than-expected 7.1 percent in local currencies during the first quarter, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Tuesday, boosted by an expansion of its factories and recent acquisitions.

The company said sales rose to 1.64 billion Swiss francs ($1.64 billion) during the three months to March, beating the 1.63 billion francs expected by analysts in an Infront Data poll.

Sika has already announced a 2.5 billion franc deal this year to buy French mortar producer Parex in its biggest ever acquisition.

“The acquisition of Parex, which is expected to complete in the second quarter, will provide us with a first-class growth platform,” said Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler in a statement.

The company has also resumed its strategy of smaller acquisitions, buying four companies last year as well as opening 11 factories.

Sika, which makes products used to strengthen concrete and adhesives to reduce the weight of cars, plans to open up to nine plants and buy more companies this year.

Sika maintained its guidance of increasing its sale by 6 to 8 percent this year, and achieve an over-proportional rise in profit.

The company said it targeted sales of at least 8 billion Swiss francs in 2019. ($1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)